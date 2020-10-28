Committee probing Mumbai power outage to submit report by November 5

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST

A committee appointed by the state government to probe the Mumbai power outage has been given an extension till November 5 to submit its report. State energy minister had constituted the committee on October 21 to submit a report within a week. However, it has been given an extension considering the extent of the probe. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has also constituted a committee, which is expected to submit an interim report within a month.