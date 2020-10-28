e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Committee probing Mumbai power outage to submit report by November 5

Committee probing Mumbai power outage to submit report by November 5

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:47 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

A committee appointed by the state government to probe the Mumbai power outage has been given an extension till November 5 to submit its report. State energy minister had constituted the committee on October 21 to submit a report within a week. However, it has been given an extension considering the extent of the probe. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has also constituted a committee, which is expected to submit an interim report within a month.

top news
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Lok Sabha evaluates how many of House panel ideas adopted
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In