Commuter delivers baby at Panvel station

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Navi Mumbai

An 18-year-old woman gave birth at Panvel railway station on Thursday morning after she started having labour pains while travelling in the train. The One-Rupee clinic, established in 2017, came to the woman’s aid.

Manisha Kale was travelling with her relative from Nerul to Panvel early in the morning. Around 5am, Dr Vishal Vani, in-charge of Panvel centre of One-Rupee clinic, got a call saying a woman is undergoing labour pains.

“With the help of railway staff, the woman alighted the train at Panvel railway station. Dr Vani with his team of doctors tended to the woman and she delivered a girl. Both the mother and the baby are healthy,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, CEO, One-Rupee Clinic.

Kale stays with her family in Nerul, the doctors said. Following the delivery, the mother and child were shifted to a civic-run hospital.

The One-Rupee clinic was set up to provide emergency medical aid to train accident victims during golden hour.

