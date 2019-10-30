Cop accused of rape, murder: No ‘bodies’ found at officer’s farmhouse in Pune, say police

mumbai

Oct 30, 2019

Chembur Police visited the farmhouse of suspended police inspector Anil Jadhav on Sunday as part of an investigation into the allegations of rape and murder levelled against him by a 35-year-old Uzbek national. However, the police say they found no conclusive evidence of murder while the complainant’s lawyer said the probe should be carried out more diligently.

On October 10, an Uzbek national had lodged a complaint, alleging Jadhav, who was posted at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, had raped her multiple times since 2006. She also accused Jadhav of shooting a man dead and burying him at his farmhouse in Palose village, Pune district. The man had come looking for his sister, who had allegedly been at Jadhav’s farmhouse and died of a drug overdose. According to the Uzbek woman’s complaint, both brother and sister were buried on Jadhav’s farmhouse. Jadhav, who was suspended from service after the complaint was filed, has not been arrested yet.

On Sunday, the complainant accompanied a police team and a magistrate to the farmhouse. The police said that they had planned to exhume the remains once the woman identified the spot at which the two were buried. “The woman was unable to show the burial spot and hence we didn’t dig at the spot,” said an officer familiar with the case. The officer said the police will not add the murder charge against Jadhav without conclusive evidence of murder. The identity of the brother and sister in the Uzbek woman’s complaint is not known.

However, advocate Nitin Satpute, representing the Uzbek woman, alleged the police are not investigating her claims seriously. “She saw the man being shot and the woman dying due to drug overdose, but did not see the burials. Jadhav had told her about the burials and it is the job of the police to probe in detail,” said Satpute.

According to her complaint, the Uzbek national met Jadhav when her visa expired in 2004, six months after she came to India from Russia in the hope of working in the Hindi film industry. Jadhav allegedly took her number from a middleman and offered to help her. The Uzbek woman has alleged Jadhav spiked her drink and raped her for the first time in 2006. He allegedly raped her multiple times and blackmailed her by saying she has been illegally staying in the country.

