Cop molests woman constable on court premises near Mumbai, booked

The Thane Nagar police booked a constable from Navi Mumbai for molesting a woman constable, 33, after they had an argument over giving water to one of the accused at the Thane court premises, on Tuesday.

Kiran Kamble, 41, belongs to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters. On Tuesday, a police van from Navi Mumbai came to the Thane court along with the accused for hearing. After the hearing ended, the accused were told to sit inside the police van.

“One of the accused whose responsibility was given to Kamble asked for water from the woman constable. She then asked Kamble to unlock the handcuffs as the accused wanted to drink water,” said a police officer from Thane Nagar police station. “However, as Kamble was drinking tea, he asked the woman constable to wait, but she kept insisting to remove the handcuffs as the accused was thirsty,” he added.

Kamble got furious and went up to the woman constable and argued that if the accused fled, she would be held responsible. “The heated argument turned into a physical fight in the court premises. Other cops around tried to intervene, but Kamble held on to her collar and pulled her towards him,” the officer said. After her complaint, Kamble has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

Two booked for molesting senior citizen in Thane

The Kasarwadavli police have booked a watchman and a security guard after a 62-year-old woman lodged a case of molestation against them.

The accused have been identified as Kamble (watchman) and Jagdish Singh, the security guard. Police said the woman is a former airhostess.

According to her complaint, for the past five months, the two men have been stalking her and also making lewd gestures.

“The woman said that a few months ago while she was parking her car, she looked into the rear view mirror and saw that the two were looking at her and touching their private parts and smiling. After a few days, they had also started stalking her,” said a police officer.

The officer said, “We have not yet arrested the accused as we are investigating the case. We will talk to the building residents and other locals.”