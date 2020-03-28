e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Cop skips Friday prayer to feed homeless people

Cop skips Friday prayer to feed homeless people

mumbai Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
A police constable on Friday skipped offering Friday’s namaz to feed 200 poor and homless persons in Vikhroli in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Taufiq Tambe, 39, is attached with Pantnagar police station. Tambe, who offers Friday prayers at mosque, decided to feed the people as a way of prayer as mosques have been shut due to the pandemic. He distributed food packets and water bottles to around 20 people. “I believe feeding hungry and homeless people is the biggest service to humanity as many poor people are affected due to the lockdown,” he said.

