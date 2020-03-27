Coronavirus: Help at hand for Colaba’s elderly

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:58 IST

With the restriction of house help in the society taking a toll on senior citizens, Daulat Shirin society in Colaba has decided to get two staff members to stay on the premises.

The society has 89 flats, with most of them occupied by businessmen. Iqbal Jumani, secretary of the society, said, “From Saturday, two new people can stay here and aid the senior citizens. We have also asked four security guards to stay here. They are being provided with food, essentials and accommodation.” The society has at least 10 senior citizens above the age of 70, and usually officials from the Cuffe Parade police station check on them. However, in the current situation they are helpless. The manager of the society, a senior citizen, said with no help around, they are vulnerable to illnesses. “I am cooking for myself because my house help is not being allowed to come here. We are ordering groceries and vegetables, which are left at the gate. Our security guards deliver it to our doorstep,” said the manager, who refused to be named.

The security staff have been given masks, soaps and hand sanitisers. Prerak Choudhary, advocate, whose parents are above the age of 60, said, “We usually order 20 litre packed water for my mother because her immunity is low, but because that isn’t available, I brought a crate with bottles.”

Meher Sanjana, 71, said that her help, who stays with her full time, hasn’t been able to return from the day she left.