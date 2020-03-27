e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Coronavirus: Help at hand for Colaba’s elderly

Coronavirus: Help at hand for Colaba’s elderly

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:58 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

With the restriction of house help in the society taking a toll on senior citizens, Daulat Shirin society in Colaba has decided to get two staff members to stay on the premises.

The society has 89 flats, with most of them occupied by businessmen. Iqbal Jumani, secretary of the society, said, “From Saturday, two new people can stay here and aid the senior citizens. We have also asked four security guards to stay here. They are being provided with food, essentials and accommodation.” The society has at least 10 senior citizens above the age of 70, and usually officials from the Cuffe Parade police station check on them. However, in the current situation they are helpless. The manager of the society, a senior citizen, said with no help around, they are vulnerable to illnesses. “I am cooking for myself because my house help is not being allowed to come here. We are ordering groceries and vegetables, which are left at the gate. Our security guards deliver it to our doorstep,” said the manager, who refused to be named.

The security staff have been given masks, soaps and hand sanitisers. Prerak Choudhary, advocate, whose parents are above the age of 60, said, “We usually order 20 litre packed water for my mother because her immunity is low, but because that isn’t available, I brought a crate with bottles.”

Meher Sanjana, 71, said that her help, who stays with her full time, hasn’t been able to return from the day she left.

top news
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news