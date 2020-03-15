e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: IIT-B suspends classes till March 29

mumbai Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:39 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has suspended classes and laboratory instructions till March 29 as a preventive measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The library has also been shut down with immediate effect.

Director Subhasis Chaudhuri told HT that the decision was taken for the well-being of the students. “We are reviewing the situation continuously and will take a decision on resuming classes depending on how the situation develops,” he said.

The institute issued a notice on Saturday evening in which it encouraged students residing in its hostels to go back to their homes.

“Students having any difficulty in travelling may stay back. International students are welcome to stay back in the hostels,” read the notice. While students pursuing PhD and Masters degrees have been allowed to stay on campus and continue their project works, they have been directed to take adequate precautionary health measures.

A quarantine facility has been set up on the campus in case any case of coronavirus comes up.

Meanwhile, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has either cancelled or postponed its workshops, seminars and conferences until further notice, while the Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management and Engineering, which is affiliated to the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Sciences (NMIMS) university, too, has deferred its examination until further notice.

