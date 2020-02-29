Corporator removed for ‘insulting Shivaji’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:12 IST

State urban development department (UDD) minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that corporator Shripad Chhindam has been removed from his post over his remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2018.

In February 2018, Chhindam, then a BJP corporator, was sacked from the post of deputy mayor of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation (AMC) after he kicked up a controversy by making derogatory comments on Shivaji, an audio clip of which had gone viral. However, he was re-elected to the municipal body in December 2018 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

The issue was raised in the Legislative Council on Friday by legislator Kapil Patil, who questioned why UDD had not taken any action against Chhindam. Following which, Shinde said Chhindam was allowed to present his case thrice — in October 2018 and twice in August 2019 — by the then BJP-led government but no action was taken.

“Shivaji Maharaj is considered a deity in Maharashtra. The government works as per the Shivaji’s ideals. Chhindam had insulted Shivaji. Considering AMC’s resolution [to remove him], reports submitted by the commission, and pending action, he has been removed as corporator under section 13 (1) A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act,” added Shinde.