Thane: Post-Covid recovery, many battle anxiety, restlessness

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:43 IST

While breathing issues and weakness are some of the common post-Covid complications observed in patients between the age group of 40 years and 60 years, counsellors have noted an increase in apprehensions related to recovery.

Around 30 to 50 per cent of the patients who visit the rehabilitation centre set up by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are detected with such apprehensions that include anxiety, sleeplessness and restlessness among other symptoms.

The TMC started the post-Covid care centre in the last week of October in Majiwada, Thane (W). The centre, which caters to post-Covid physical and mental wellbeing, receives 10 to 15 calls daily basis on the helpline. The centre provides day care facility wherein exercise and yoga centre is available at different slots; from counselling to pulmonary physiotherapy, every treatment is available at the centre for complete recovery.

Dr Prashant Mangala, psychiatrist, Post COVID Rehabilitation Centre, Thane, said, “Around 30 per cent to 50 per cent of the total patients who visit the centre show apprehensions related to Covid. Many have apprehensions related to the future wellbeing and the long-term health effect of Covid. Some suffer from anxiety, sleeplessness and restlessness. Most of these are in the age group of 60 years and above. People in this age group are retired and are idle, unlike the younger patients.”

The centre provides them therapy depending on their past medical history.

Apart from mental wellbeing, most also complain of breathing troubles and weakness post infection, especially in the age group of 40-60 years.

Dr Raju Murudkar, Health Officer, TMC, said, “Senior citizens are prone to infections easily. Most people above 40 years of age have comorbidities. Their immunity level goes down and their lungs are not capable of handling the virus, making them vulnerable. They take time to recover and often have breathing problems or experience weakness post-recovery as well. We, thus, get the maximum number of patients in this age group compared to the younger patients.”

The number of Covid cases on a daily basis within Thane city is on a daily average of 120 to 150. Since its inception in October, the centre has treated 1,300 patients till date.

Dr Pramod Patil, medical officer and in-charge of post-Covid Centre, Thane, said, “Although the number of Covid cases has reduced, there continues to be around 15 to 25 recovered patients visiting on a daily basis. Mostly, they visit the rehabilitation centre for the various exercises that focus on breathing and building one’s strength. Most recovered patients visit for yoga sessions at the rehabilitation centre. As the virus affects the lungs and lowers the immunity, pulmonary physiotherapy to strengthen the lungs along with regular exercises and proper diet help revive one’s body.”

There are designated doctors for the same to guide those visiting the centre.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has set up a day care facility for pulmonary physiotherapy. The centre in Kalyan provides physiotherapy for those with breathing problems. They started with two or three patients only but moved on to having an average of 15 patients daily for the physiotherapy sessions that take place during the afternoons. Even they have patients among the age group 40 to 60 years visiting mostly.

“Only treating Covid and isolation will not help, for those with lung damage, it is essential to rehabilitate the lungs as well. Apart from our physiotherapy session, we have also made provision for a spirometer. Those interested can purchase it for exercising at home. This is a transparent tube that helps understand the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. This is also available at the centre for exercise,” said Dr Prashant Patil, President, Indian Medical Association, Kalyan chapter.

Doctors at both the centres feel that the number of people visiting the rehabilitation centre will reduce as the numbers of positive cases are fewer now. “There has been a dip in cases since the last one month, so we are waiting to see a dip in the number of recovered patients visiting us in the next few weeks. It takes around two months for some patients to recover completely depending on one’s immune system,” added Dr Patil.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation to check 55 UK returnees from Nov 25

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) initiated the process to check 55 passengers who returned from the United Kingdom between November 25 and December 23 following the directions from the Maharashtra state government. “We have received a list of 55 passengers who returned from the UK to Kalyan-Dombivli during the specific period. Our area-wise health posts have been asked to visit them and check their health status. We will check if they have symptoms and will be asked to do RT-PCR test, and if tested positive we will take further measures to track their contacts,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC. “If a person tests positive for Covid-19, his/her sample will be sent for gene testing at a lab in Pune,” added Patil. The KDMC that once had the highest number of cases in MMR daily, has seen a reduction in cases.

(With inputs from Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan)

HELPLINE

A helpline number 86573 97952 is provided for those who need to make any appointment in Thane or for inquiries at the post-Covid rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has also launched its helpline number – 8879038566.

CASE STUDY

A 52-year-old banker, who was Covid positive last month, suffered breathing problems even after recovery. He visited the post-Covid care facility in Thane where he was given counselling and Yoga sessions as well.

“I did not expect an overall treatment facility. There are separate doctors who prescribe medication as per the health condition of each individual. I feel much better now and my breathing has also normalised. In the counselling session, they also checked if I was facing any issues like anxiety or depression in the past. It was overall a very beneficial session for almost a fortnight. There were many senior citizens visiting the rehabilitation centre. However, they ensured social-distancing and sanitisation norms were followed,” said the resident of Kavesar.