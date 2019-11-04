Couple stabbed: Accused’s aide held

e-paper
mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:37 IST
Malad police on Sunday arrested an autorickshaw driver in Ghatkopar for allegedly aiding another autorickshaw driver, Amit Saurav, to murder a man and grievously injure his wife in Goregaon (West). Police are still on the lookout for Saurav.

According to the police, Saurav allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death and grievously injured his wife on Thursday because they stopped him from urinating in public. The victims are identified as Nandlal Kanojiya, 50, and his wife Urmila, 40, residents of Baba Singh chawl in Vasri Hills in Goregaon (West).

The wife is out of danger and police will record her statement soon. “The arrested accused, Anil Kumar Mishra, 37, held Nandlal while Saurav stabbed. Mishra suffered an injury on his hand in the process and was administered eight stitches,” said an officer. After being arrested, Mishra was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody till November 8.

