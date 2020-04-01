e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Court grants bail to 62-year-old who abused a minor citing Covid-19 pandemic

Court grants bail to 62-year-old who abused a minor citing Covid-19 pandemic

mumbai Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

A city sessions court on Monday granted bail to a 62-year-old priest, suffering from ailments, arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. The court cited that most victims of the contagious pandemic have been senior citizens as they have a weak immune system. The arrested was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Cuffe Parade.

“The accused is a senior citizen and if he stays in jail then he would be vulnerable to contracting Coronavirus or other diseases in overcrowded city prisons,” argued advocate Sunil Pandey, representing the accused. Upon hearing the defence’s argument, the court was granted bail to the accused on Monday.

While granting bail on a bond for ₹15,000, judge BV Kale said, “The applicant is a 62-year-old and is suffering from ailments. Hence, considering the present circumstances the applicant is released on PR bond.”

The incident had taken place on February 22 around 4pm when the accused took the 10-year-old girl near a temple in Cuffe Parade and molested her. The minor went home and told her parents, following which a complaint was lodged. The accused was booked and arrested and was kept in judicial custody since.

Generally, in cases of child sex abuse the accused does not get bail soon.

