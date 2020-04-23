e-paper
Covid-19 lockdown: Chemists allege shortage of meds, FDA dismisses claim

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:02 IST
Naresh Kamath
Many in the city are complaining of shortage of medicines at pharmacies. While patients and chemists say medicines are becoming scarce, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said concerns of shortage were baseless and blamed the unavailability on problems in the delivery chain.

Parel-resident Vidyut Shah has been searching for anti-depressants, which have been prescribed for a family member, but could not find the medication either at local chemists or online. After days, he was able to source a few strips and has now ordered three months’ supply online to avoid this situation in the near future. Nilesh Chiplunkar, who works as a manager at a chemist in Parel, said supplies of medicines have been erratic during lockdown. “Generally, all medicines are in shortage,” said Chiplunkar. Gastroenterologist Dr Ameet Mandot said his patients were also unable to get prescribed medication. “I am giving substitute medicines in such cases,” said Mandot.

Retailers say the problem is in the supply chain. “Chemists are going out of their way to ensure regular supply and are themselves lining outside wholesalers’ and getting their supply,” said Prasad Danave, president, Retail Drugs and Chemists Association (RDCA). He also said wholesalers are refusing to give medicines on credit and demanding cash payment, which makes procuring medicines difficult for many retailers.

However, the FDA maintained that there is adequate stock. “We have a stock of three months and patients need not worry about shortage. Such are localised issues due to problem of manpower, but the overall situation is normal. We have taken adequate precautions to ensure no one is deprived of medicines,” said FDA commissioner Arun Unhale.

