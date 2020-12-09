Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:33 IST

Six volunteers who were participating in the clinical trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19, Covishield, at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital in Parel, Mumbai, have dropped out. However, at the BYL Nair Hospital, which is another centre, all volunteers have participated in the trial.

At KEM Hospital, a total of 101 people had participated in the trial which began on September 26 in Mumbai. The hospitals started administering the dosage in the latter half of October. But when called for the second dose that was to be administered 28 days later, only 95 returned. “It is a voluntary process, we cannot force them if they don’t want to come,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, hospital dean.

Recently, a 40-year-old man from Chennai who had participated in the trial, complained of developing cognitive issues after taking the vaccine. However, the hospital had no information on why these six volunteers dropped out. Dr Deshmukh said, “We don’t know why they dropped out of the trial. It is a personal choice.”

At Nair hospital, 148 volunteers have participated in the clinical trial of the same vaccine. “At our hospital, all volunteers have completed both the dosages,” said dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal.

Both the hospitals have completed administering the two doses last week, and are now monitoring the immune responses and health of the participants. So far, no one has reported of any adverse effect. The trial duration is 180 days.