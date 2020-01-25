CR braces for monsoon, to form flood rescue team soon

mumbai

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:03 IST

As part of its preparation for the monsoon, Central Railway (CR) has decided to form a 15-member flood rescue team (FRT) that will be trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and posted at vulnerable locations.

“Last year during monsoon, there were multiple instances of railway tracks being flooded and we had to call NDRF. Training railway staff will provide immediate assistance to passengers those stuck in trains or on flooded railway tracks,” said a senior railway official.

CR has written to NDRF, asking it to provide training for rescue and relief operations to CR’s staff.

Fifteen members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be trained in rescue and relief operations and assisting passengers stuck inside local and outstation trains. Women RPF personnel will also be given disaster response training.

In its letter to NDRF, CR has written, “In view of frequent floods in Mumbai area, RPF Mumbai has decided to prepare an FRT of 15 RPF personnel including ladies staff. As NDRF has expertise in rescue and relief operation, we would like to have a specific training to above RPF staff under NDRF.”

In 2019, there were multiple instances of railway tracks being flooded. The most serious incident took place on July 27, 2019, when 1,052 passengers were stranded in the outstation Mahalaxmi Express after it got stuck 70 kilometres from Mumbai due to waterlogging on railway tracks.

The incident occurred at 3.53am between Badlapur and Vangani railway stations and passengers were rescued after a five-hour rescue operation conducted by NDRF, the Navy, the Army, Thane civic officials and local residents.