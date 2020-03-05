Cuffe Parade stn on Metro-3 line to have 192 parking slots

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:54 IST

Metro-3’s (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) upcoming underground station at Cuffe Parade will have a pay-and-park facility for 192 cars.

It will be the only underground station among 27 stations on the 33.5-km line to have exclusive parking facilities, officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing line 3, confirmed. According to MMRC, an area of 3,627 sqm is being built above the platform and concourse level where 192 cars can be parked.

The facility was made available on the request of residents of Cuffe Parade, officials said.

“The car-park level was not a part of the original plan but a request was raised by residents of the locality and we had an option to incorporate it in the plan,” said SK Gupta, director (projects).

Gupta added that MMRC will appoint a contractor to run the pay-and-park facility in the underground Metro station.

Ashok Patel, secretary-general of the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association, said, “We had made the request as there are no parking facilities in Cuffe Parade, where every family has two to three cars. We want the area otherwise slum-dwellers will start parking their bikes there.”

The underground station at Cuffe Parade will also be one of the longest (400m), with a crossover facility, as it is the first station from the southern side. As of January 2020, 52.15% work on the station has been compleated.

Cuffe Parade is a significant business district in south Mumbai, with many high-end residential buildings and commercial complexes. Apart from Cuffe Parade, MMRC is also going to build a multi-level car parking facility for 700 cars below the state government’s headquarters at Mantralaya in Nariman Point.

This facility will be exclusively for ministers, staff, and visitors.