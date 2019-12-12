Decision to deny tickets taken in Maharashtra, not in Delhi: Pankaja Munde

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 08:22 IST

BJP leader Pankaja Munde said on Wednesday that the decision to deny tickets to some leaders in Maharashtra was taken at the state level, and Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility for the party’s election performance.

Former chief minister Fadnavis had stated earlier that the decision to deny tickets to some of his colleagues was taken by the party’s central committee.

Munde, a cabinet minister in then Fadnavis-led government who lost the assembly election from Parli to her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, also alleged that he got help and support though “government was ours”.

Speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Munde said, “Tickets were not denied in Delhi, but here in Maharashtra. Whatever the party’s performance has been, Devendra Fadnavis should take the responsibility.” In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP denied tickets to then state ministers Vinod Tawde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Former ministers Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse also did not get tickets.

The party, which had won 122 out of 288 seats in 2014 Assembly elections on its own, could win 105 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena this time, and lost power when the Sena walked away to join hands with the Congress and NCP.

“The BJP was in power, but despite that, then leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde received all kind of support and his strength increased,” Munde futher said in the interview.

Dhananjay, NCP leader and her estranged cousin, defeated her in Parli.

“Had there been two candidates against me, I would not have lost the election,” she added.

“The government was ours but he (Dhananjay) received all the support and help against me,” she alleged.

On speculation that she may quit the party, Pankaja, whose father Gopinath Munde was a BJP stalwart in the state, said, “I think some people are deliberately spreading these rumours.” Asked about Fadnavis’s abortive attempt to form a government with the help of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, she said, “It was a major loss for those who believe in a certain ideology.”