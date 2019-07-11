Drunk 34-year-old assaults locals, damages shops in Deonar with metal rod, arrested

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the Deonar police for assaulting locals and damaging shops while in an inebriated state on Monday night.

The accused, Aspak Qureshi assaulted two persons using an iron pipe and damaged three shops in Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar at 9.30pm.

According to the Deonar police, the complainant in the case, Abrar Shaikh, 34, was hit on his leg, after which Qureshi threatened his father who was sitting in his shop. Qureshi, who also lives in the locality, then went on to break the glass jars in the shop.

Later, the accused attacked one Anthony Rodrigues, hitting his left shoulder with the iron pipe and damaged a dairy shop, breaking its glass counters. Irate residents approached Deonar police station, following which Qureshi was arrested.

CCTV footage shows Qureshi wielding the iron pipe and using it to attack people and property. “The accused was under the influence of alcohol when he carried out the attack. Those whom he beat up sustained minor injuries,” said an officer from Donar police station.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

