Effluents spill on roads at Dombivli MIDC, residents face health issues

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:25 IST

A 51-year-old resident of Khambalpada in Dombivli MIDC keeps the windows of her flat closed the entire day.

She does this to ensure she and her family do not breathe polluted air.

Sara Doctor and her husband, an asthma patient, have been living in Dombivli MIDC for the past 18 years. The foul odour from outside fills the entire house, causing breathing problems.

“There is a nullah flowing in the area and it releases a strong odour every day. The odour is so intense for the past 10 days that we have to keep the windows closed. We also decided to not go out to buy groceries and call stores to deliver them home,” she said.

Around 380 families live in the Bhoirwadi locality, which has high-rises and small houses. An open nullah on the roadside has been overflowing, sparking health issues.

The Khambalpada road that connects Kalyan to Dombivli has industrial units on one side and residential complexes on the another. The open drains, which have untreated effluents flowing out, are spreading bad odour in the area.

The residents said they have complained about the stink to the authorities. They have complained about issues such as breathing trouble and irritation in eye.

“The factories in MIDC are a health hazard. The drains and nullahs are open and this adds to the pollution. For the past few days, the odour is strong during the night, making it difficult for residents to sleep, “said Kalu Komaskar, a social activist from Dombivli MIDC.

There are around 30 factories operating along Khambalpada road in Dombivli MIDC.

The nullah has turned green and red in colour due to the untreated effluents discharges by the units.

Recently, a group of residents and activists from Dombivli MIDC met Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials and asked them to take up measures to curb pollution or they would protest.

A team of officials of MPCB and MIDC visited the spot and collected samples from the nullah for testing.

“We went to the nullahs and drains and found that there was bad odour along Khambalpada road and Bhoirwadi residential area. We collected water samples and have sent to the lab for testing. We will get the report in a few days, “said an officer of MPCB, who did not wish to be named.

“If the companies are discharging untreated effluents directly into nullahs, we will take action against them. If the companies are discharging effluents into the chambers of MIDC, the authority should take action against them,” he said.

He added that the report will help us understand which company is discharging untreated effluents. The activists complained that similar problem was reported from Ajade, Sagarli, Gograswadi, Sagaon, Gandhinagar, Sonarpada areas of Dombivli MIDC.

“None of the officials has visited our area to check if the effluents flowing into the nullah have been treated. They don’t even clean the nullahs. I have been sneezing and have a headache,” said Abbash Kaparia, 66, a senior citizen of Bhoirwadi.

This is not the first time Khambalpada residents have complained about the air pollution. Earlier, after people protested, the authorities had cleaned choked drainage lines. However, this happens every year, claimed residents.

“What we want is a strict action against the units polluting the streets and also proper cleaning of the choked drains,” said Komaskar.

On October, 28, 2018, three labourers died inside a 10 feet deep sewer manhole in Khambalpada, industrial area of Dombivli. “One the left side of Khambalpada road, there are several factories. Chambers have been built for effluents to flow. Due to choked chambers, effluents often flow on the roads, “said Raju Nalawade, secretary, Dombivli Welfare Association.

He added, “After we approached the MPCB officials, cleaning work was taken up in the drainage line recently due to which the odour reduced to some extent. But this is not a permanent solution.”

An MIDC official said, “Workers cleaned the drains regularly. However, there was some leakage reported due to which the effluents flowed into the nullah. We are repairing it. We will keep a watch and take necessary steps to curb pollution.”