Elgar Parishad case: Varavara Rao taken to Sir JJ Hospital; lawyers move high court

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:13 IST

Telugu poet and activist Dr P Varavara Rao was shifted out of Taloja Jail to Sir JJ Hospital on Monday. Rao’s lawyers have also moved the Bombay high court (HC), citing concern for Rao’s deteriorating health in their appeal against the decision of the special court under National Investigation Agency (NIA) to reject his application for interim bail. Rao, 81, is under arrest for alleged links to the violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

A source from Sir JJ Hospital confirmed Rao had been brought to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Rao’s daughter P Pavana said, “We have come to know through other sources that Rao was taken to hospital for testing on Monday morning. We have received information that the doctors would first conduct tests and later decide on his admission. However, there is no official communication from the authorities to the family.”

Rao, who has been in jail for 22 months, had earlier sought interim bail on the grounds of failing health and susceptibility to Covid-19, but on June 26, the NIA court rejected his application. While Rao’s plea challenging this decision in HC is scheduled to be heard on July 17, his lawyers have sought an urgent hearing today after Rao’s family raised concerns about Rao’s health.

On Saturday, Rao’s family spoke to him on the phone and found him delirious. A fellow inmate informed the family that Rao is unable to walk, brush his teeth or go to the bathroom on his own. The family has issued a press statement on Sunday detailing Rao’s medical condition.

While opposing the interim bail application before the special court, NIA had stated that since Rao has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, there is no provision to grant him temporary bail. NIA had submitted that jail authorities could be directed to ensure Rao was provided proper medical attention, whenever required.

According to Rao’s appeal, the special court had failed to consider that Rao, 81, had been admitted to Sir JJ Hospital on May 28 after he lost consciousness and was discharged in haste as his plea for interim bail was coming up for hearing. The appeal has sought calling of all records pertaining to the interim bail application (which was rejected by the special court) and says Rao should be granted interim bail because of his medical condition.

Meanwhile, another petition has been moved by Rao through advocates R Sathyanarayanan and Susan Abraham on Monday against the superintendent of Taloja Jail for not complying with the prescription of Sir JJ Hospital to conduct regular medical check-ups. As a result of this non-compliance, Rao’s health has further deteriorated, said the petition. The petition has also sought directions to the jail authorities to produce all of Rao’s medical reports and submit the courses of action adopted by them after June 2 to take care of Rao. Directions have also been sought to send Rao for medical check-up immediately to a private hospital for check-ups, at his expense. The petition is expected to come up for hearing later this month.

