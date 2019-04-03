Entry list for all-India, state out of sync, leaves med aspirants in lurch

Students seeking admissions to postgraduate medical courses in Maharashtra are in a fix as admissions under the all-India quota (AIQ) and state quota have been scheduled separately. This could leave several aspirants, who have AIQ seats, ineligible for admissions under state quota.

“The first preference list for state quota seats will be out on April 5 and students have time till April 12 to confirm admissions. However, we can only surrender our AIQ seats between April 13 and 16, failing which we’ll miss our chance to confirm seats in the state quota,” said a student.

Several aspirants have written to Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and Maharashtra common entrance test (MH-CET) cell, hoping the schedule for state admissions is aligned with the AIQ admissions.

“Most confirmed AIQ seats are a backup. But we want to study in Maharashtra. Different admission schedules will affect us,” said another aspirant.

The students have requested the state admissions authority to postpone the first counselling round till April 14, so that aspirants can surrender their AIQ seats on April 13 and confirm admissions in the state the next day. To drive home the point, a group of students had organised a silent protest outside DMER office on Tuesday and later met the director as well.

“We will write to the medical counselling committee (MCC) and request it to let students submit AIQ seats from April 8. If they do not agree, we will change the schedule at our end,” said Dr TP Lahane, director, DMER.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 07:02 IST