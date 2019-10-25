Expect light rain over next two days: IMD

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:12 IST

The weather bureau on Thursday downgraded its rainfall warnings for Mumbai and all districts along the Konkan coast, for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain over the weekend owing to a developing cyclone – Cyclone Kyarr – in the Arabian Sea. The possibility of light rain or thundershowers, however, has still not been ruled out from Friday to Sunday.

A yellow alert – heavy rain at isolated areas – was issued for Mumbai and Thane on Thursday, but both areas recorded traces of rain with isolated incidents of lightning and thunder, mostly towards the Mumbai suburbs, between 8.30am and 8.30pm.

However, the trend over the last three days showed light to moderate rain during late evenings. Between 10.30pm Wednesday and 12.30am Thursday, south Mumbai recorded 4.4 mm rain while 2 mm was recorded in the suburbs. Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted for south Konkan (especially for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg) on Friday while warnings for other districts were downgraded.

IMD on Thursday said the weather depression, currently over the east-central Arabian Sea, was likely to develop into a deep depression by late Thursday and a cyclonic storm by Friday. “The path of the cyclone, however, is very likely to re-curve (almost a U-turn) and move westwards towards south Oman and Yemen coast reducing rain impact for north Konkan, including Mumbai. However, moderate to heavy showers cannot be ruled out for south Konkan, Goa and north Karnataka,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune.

On Thursday, the weather depression in the Arabian Sea was 360 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri and 490 km southwest of Mumbai. “This depression will not significantly impact weather in Konkan and Mumbai since it is at a safe distance from the coast and will drift away,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher, University of Reading, UK. “Mumbai will continue to witness cloudy weather with chances of post-noon thundershowers till October 27. Heavy rain due to this system is not expected.”

Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT- B said, “On and off showers with thunder and lightning will continue for Mumbai and surrounding areas under the effect of Cyclone Kyarr even though it’s about 300 km away. Peripheral rain bands will give moderate showers on Friday and Saturday.”

