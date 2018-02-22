Farmers’ outfit to march in protest from Nashik to Mumbai on March 6

The Maharashtra unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), a farmers’ outfit, has decided to take on the state BJP government over issues being faced by the farmers and declared a long march from Nashik to Mumbai on March 6.

They claimed that around 1 lakh farmers from across the state will participate in the protest that will later block the access to the state legislature building until their demands are met. They have demanded Rs40,000 per acre as monetary assistance to the farmers against crop damage by hailstorm and untimely rains, proper implementation of loan waiver scheme declared by the state government last year.

ABKS was part of the steering committee of the farmers’ outfits that had started unprecedented strike last year. The number of protests led by the steering committee forced the state government to announce the Rs34,022 crore farm loan waiver scheme. However, this time ABKS has decided to take on the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government on their own.

“Due to bad weather conditions and wrong government policies, farmers are losing their patience; consequently, they are committing suicide. Instead of bringing them out from this situation, the state government is making false promises, which is why the situation is worsening even further. For instance, since the state government declared loan waiver package, 1,753 farmers committed suicide because it has failed in implementing it properly,” said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary, ABKS.

“To bring relief to the distressed farmers, we have decided to start a march from Nashik on March 6 and after reaching Mumbai, we will block access to the state legislature building till our demands are not fulfilled, he said.

ABKS also want implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations that suggest better prices to the farm produce, waiving off their electricity bills and restoration of the power connections among others.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP has also been agitating against the state government over farmers’ issues. The third leg of its ‘Halla Bol Andolan’ concluded at Jalgaon of north Maharashtra region on February 21. Similar agitations were carried out by the party in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in their last three months.