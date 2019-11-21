e-paper
Fight for mayor post in Ulhasnagar intensifies

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:18 IST
Team Omie Kalani (TOK), which had supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the previous mayoral elections, is still uncertain about whom to support this time.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) will elect its new mayor on November 22. Omie’s wife Pancham Kalani was the former mayor of UMC from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

President of TOK, Omie Kalani, claimed that the team has the power to decide who will be the mayor.

“We have a good number of corporators in our team and our support will decide who will be the mayor of Ulhasnagar. We are yet to decide whether to support BJP of Shiv Sena or to not vote at all. We will decide on Thursday,” said Kalani.

The UMC is ruled by the BJP, in alliance with TOK and SAI (Secular Alliance of India) party with a total of 44 seats, while the Shiv Sena is in the Opposition with 21 seats.

“My team has 18 corporators, including some disgruntled BJP corporators,”said Kalani.

The UMC has 78 seats. Without Omie’s support, the BJP may not reach the magic figure of 40 to win the mayor’s post.

Candidates from both Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed nominations.

Deputy mayor Jeevan Idnani from SAI also filed nomination for the mayor’s post. “When BJP and SAI formed an alliance, the party had assured to give our party the second tenure of mayor. We filed nomination as per the agreement,” said Idnani.

Deepak Sirvani from SAI filed nomination for deputy mayor.

BJP’s leader of the house Jamnadas Purswani filed nomination for mayor’s post and Vijay Patil for deputy mayor.

Shiv Sena’s Leelabai Asha filed nomination for mayor’s post and Bhagwan Bhalerao leader of Republican Party of India (RPI), which supports Sena, filed for deputy mayor post.

BJP president of Ulhasnagar, MLA Kumar Ailani, said, “We will have full support. We are sure SAI will stand by us.”

