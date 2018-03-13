Former MP files cheating complaint with Mumbai police, says tax e-filing account hacked

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and renowned builder Akhtar Rizvi registered a complaint of cheating at the Bandra police station. According to the complaint, Rizvi and his daughter, Reshma’s income tax e-filing accounts had been hacked and their digital signatures were changed.

The police said that the first information report (FIR) had been registered on March 7. On February 15, the complainant received a mail saying ‘your digital signature has been updated successfully.

On February 16 at 11am, Rizvi’s personal assistant checked his e-mail and alerted him about the updated digital signature. Rizvi then tried to log in to his income tax e-filing account, and found that the password had been changed.

“Their family accountant, whose email is linked with Reshma’s IT account, also received a similar mail. Both the e-filing accounts were hacked,” said a police officer.

“In both the cases, after receiving the mail of the updated digital signature, the parties could not log in. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information and Technology act has been registered,” said the officer.

A team of officers from Bandra police station’s cyber crime department is trying to trace the unidentified accused.