e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane

Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has vacated four buildings in the last one week and two amongst them have been demolished within Naupada-Kopri ward. There are no more buildings in the C1 category which is considered to be an extremely dangerous category.

“Our main focus was the buildings under the extremely dangerous category that have been demolished. Most of the buildings under C2-A category have been vacated. Our survey to check for such structures in dangerous condition continues. Around 80 families have been shifted from these dangerous structures,” said Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The civic body found it difficult to vacate some of these buildings due to the pandemic, “While most of our available buildings have been converted to quarantine centres, it was getting difficult to make accommodation available for those in dangerous buildings. But we continue to approach those families who reside in some of these dangerous structures and have given them notice to vacate soon,” said a civic officer from Thane civic body.

There are a total of 4,300 dangerous buildings in the city, of which 79 are in extremely dangerous category – C1 and 113 are in C2-A category which means dangerous parts of these buildings need to be demolished. Naupada-Kopri ward has a maximum of 37 dangerous buildings, hence the civic body started with this ward.

top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In