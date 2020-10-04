Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has vacated four buildings in the last one week and two amongst them have been demolished within Naupada-Kopri ward. There are no more buildings in the C1 category which is considered to be an extremely dangerous category.

“Our main focus was the buildings under the extremely dangerous category that have been demolished. Most of the buildings under C2-A category have been vacated. Our survey to check for such structures in dangerous condition continues. Around 80 families have been shifted from these dangerous structures,” said Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The civic body found it difficult to vacate some of these buildings due to the pandemic, “While most of our available buildings have been converted to quarantine centres, it was getting difficult to make accommodation available for those in dangerous buildings. But we continue to approach those families who reside in some of these dangerous structures and have given them notice to vacate soon,” said a civic officer from Thane civic body.

There are a total of 4,300 dangerous buildings in the city, of which 79 are in extremely dangerous category – C1 and 113 are in C2-A category which means dangerous parts of these buildings need to be demolished. Naupada-Kopri ward has a maximum of 37 dangerous buildings, hence the civic body started with this ward.