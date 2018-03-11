Four Mumbai women kidnap 40-year-old over son’s suspected love affair

Four women were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a woman, tying her up and beating her because they suspected her son had eloped with one of the accused’s daughter.

Senior police inspector Sudhir Mahadik of Malad police station said Tamilarsi Chettiyar, 40, a resident of Ranchod Patel chawl in Malad (West), had been rescued. The accused – Tilgavati Kondar, 39, Sharda Kondar, 40, Vijaylaxmi Kondar, 21, and Bhuma Kondar 35 – are residents of Suraj Prasad chawl.

On March 7, the Malad police received a complaint from the Kondar family about their daughter eloping with Chettiyar’s son. Chettiyar who was present for the probe left her home and stayed at a friend’s place in Orlem in Malad (West) as she was scared. However, two of the women kidnapped Chettiyar in a rickshaw on Thursday morning. “I went with them as they said they are taking me to the police station,” Chettiyar told the police.

The two women started beating her up and took her to their residence where the other two women joined them. They beat her up after tying her hands and confined her. When Chettiyar’s second son got to know, he alerted the police who rescued her. The four were arrested under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code.