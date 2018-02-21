Four school students from Navi Mumbai go missing, police suspect they have fled to UP

A day after four Class 6 students from Vashi went missing, police have still not been able to trace them.

Of the group, only one is a girl. The students are between 13 and 14 years old. All of them study at a private school at Vashi, sector 26, said police.

They left home on Tuesday morning, telling their parents they were headed to school. After they failed to return home, parents checked with the school authorities, who said the children had not made it to school that morning.

“My 14-year-old son left around 10 am, saying that he had a special class. We later realised that there was no such class. We started looking for him when he did not return home that afternoon. It was only then we got to know that three of his classmates were also missing,” said Ranjit Singh, 35, one of the parents.

The parents hunted for them in the area, but were unsuccessful. Finally they approached the police, who filed a kidnaping case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The girl had carried her mobile phone. When her mother called her in the afternoon, she said she was in school. She switched off her phone after that,” he said.

Police suspect the group left for Uttar Pradesh by train as two of the children are from that state.

Rajendra Galande, senior inspector, APMC police station, said they were examining the CCTV camera footage from different railway stations, but have failed to find clues.

“We are trying to trace the girl’s phone. The railway police officers of Manmad and Nashik have been asked to keep tabs on the trains passing through their areas,” he said.