Four peddlers arrested with 11kg cannabis at Vashi

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 00:59 IST

The Vashi police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four men for allegedly attempting to sell cannabis near a public garden in Vashi. Police said the drugs are valued at ₹1.51 lakh.

The police had received a tip-off that four men would be assembling in Sector 10 near the gate of Meenatai Thackeray garden with the drugs.

“After we verified the information, we laid a trap outside the park and kept a watch. Around 2pm, the four were seen walking around the park suspiciously. We recovered a total of 11.3 kg of cannabis from them,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station.

The accused identified as Navleshkumar Rai, 25, was found with 2.1 kg of drugs while Balmiki Rai, 23, and Dayanand Rai, 22, were found with 2.2 kg packets each. Rajvirkumar Rai, 22, was carrying packets of 4.8 kg cannabis, said police. All the accused are natives of Bihar and are sent into judicial custody.