Got a smart card driving licence? Now, you won’t need an NOC for renewal

Smart card driving licence holders will no longer need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the regional transport office (RTO) to renew the licence, get copies made or change the address.

Acting on a directive passed by the Ministry Of Road Transport and Highways earlier this month, the state transport commissioner issued a circular on the same to 50 RTOs in the

state.

The move is expected to make the process of licence renewal faster as well as curb corruption, by reducing the role of RTO agents. RTO agents charge at least ₹500 for licence-related processes, said a senior RTO officer.

“The NOCs are primarily used to check authenticity of the licenses, which can now be done through the online portal SARATHI 4.0,” said the officer. “Details of every smart card driving licences can be accessed from the portal and we can use this to check their authenticity.”

Meanwhile, those holding paperback licences will still have to get an NOC from the concerned RTOs for the processes, the transport commissioner’s office said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 04:25 IST