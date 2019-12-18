e-paper
Govt plea seeks presence of Navlakha, Teltumbde in court

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:28 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday allowed an application by the state seeking the presence of rights activist Gautam Navlakha and Dalit scholar Prof Anand Teltumbde in the court for the hearing of their anticipatory bail applications.

Navlakha’s counsel, Dr Yug Choudhary, had opposed the application that claimed that Navlakha was a Maoist leader. He also countered the claim of the state that Navlakha was in touch with the Hizbul Mujahedeen for buying arms.

Choudhary said that Navlakha was in touch with the Hizbul outfit as a journalist and hence levelling such allegation that he was buying arms from them were false. He countered the claim of the state that, Navlakha was visiting tribal areas and recruiting cadre for the banned CPI (Maoist) group were false.

“There is no proof of activities like raising funds, buying arms and conniving with other accused to destabilise the government either,” submitted Choudhary.

He also said that there was not even 5% material to incriminate Navlakha under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and his anticipatory bail application should be allowed.

Special public prosecutor, Aruna Pai, has for the state, sought permission from the court to seek presence of Navlakha in court at the time of passing of the order. The court allowed it. The hearing for the presence of accused is scheduled on Wednesday.

