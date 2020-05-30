e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC asks court authorities to respond to plea seeking Kolhapur court premise for Covid ward

HC asks court authorities to respond to plea seeking Kolhapur court premise for Covid ward

mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 00:02 IST
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the high court administration and the principal judge of district and sessions court of Kolhapur to file their response to a plea that sought temporary allotment of the vacant premises of districts and sessions court in Kolhapur to the adjoining Chhatrapati Pramila Raje District Hospital to set up an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients.

The petition filed by Dilip Desai, a social activist through senior advocate Satish Talekar, said that as Covid and non-Covid patients, which included pregnant women, were accessing the district hospital from the same entry and exit point there was an urgent need to segregate the patients. The petition had further said that the court authorities and principal judge refused a request from the Kolhapur District Disaster Management authority to hand over the court premises, which was lying vacant for six years, for setting up the isolation facility for Covid patients and urged the court to pass appropriate directions in the larger interest of non-Covid patients.

In the previous hearing on May 26, the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice KK Tated had directed the petitioner to implead the registrar general of the Bombay HC and principal district and sessions judge which the petitioner complied with.

On Friday when the matter came up for hearing, the high court and principal judge represented by senior advocate Milind Sathe was asked to respond to the grievance made in the plea by Monday. The court further directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder by Thursday and posted the petition for hearing on June 2.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In