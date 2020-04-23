HC directs submission of CCTV footage of NCP leader Awhad’s bungalow before magistrate

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:12 IST

The Bombay high court on Thursday, directed the Thane police to submit the CCTV footage of state minister Jitendra Awhad’s house before the magistrate after hearing a petition filed by a Thane based civil engineer who claimed that the leader was behind an assault on him by 10-15 persons on April 5 for posting a morphed photograph of the leader on social media. The court has also asked the state to respond to the plea of the engineer seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and posted the matter for hearing on April 30.

A single bench of justice GS Kulkarni while hearing the petition filed by Anant Karmuse, 40, a resident of Thane was informed that he had posted a morphed photograph of Awhad on social networking site, mocking him for his stand against the call by prime minister Narendra Modi to have a candle light vigil on April 5 at 9pm to applaud the efforts of all those involved in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Awhad had, however, rebuked the PM through a viral video and said that he would not light a candle but spend the money to help the needy. Karmuse in his police complaint stated that after he posted the morphed photograph of Awhad, two people dressed as cops came to his house and asked him to accompany them to the police station. He obliged. However rather than the police station he was taken to Awhad’s bungalow behind Vivianna Mall where he apologised after being beaten by the two alleged police and some more persons.

On April 8, an FIR has was registered against “unidentified persons” under several Indian Penal Code sections for abduction, causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, rioting and intimidation in the matter at Thane police station. Five persons were subsequently arrested by Vartak Nagar police.

After a brief hearing, justice Kulkarni directed the police to secure the CCTV footage from Awhad’s residence of the day of incident and to submit it along with the call data record (CDR) of Awhad in a sealed cover to a magistrate in Thane and also sought a response from the state.