HC raps Navi Mumbai CP over withdrawal of protection to slain developer’s son

The Bombay high court on Saturday, rapped the commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, for failing to comply with its order directing him to personally look into the abrupt withdrawal of police protection to Sandip Kumar, the son of slain developer Sunil Kumar Loharia.

The division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice BP Colabawalla was furious to note the Navi Mumbai commissioner of police had flatly refused to meet Sandip Kumar despite the high court order.

Sandip’s lawyer, advocate Tanveer Nizam on Saturday, pointed out that Sandip had gone to the official’s office thrice, but the police commissioner behaved rudely with him and claimed that there was no court order directing him to personally see Sandip and look into his grievance. Nizam said the police commissioner not only abused the petitioner, but also showed disrespect towards the high court’s order. Nizam claimed the entire episode was recorded on phone.

Sandip Kumar had approached high court after the police protection provided to him was abruptly withdrawn, purportedly for want of payment of police protection dues – at the rate of Rs1.80 lakh per month. He has contended that he apprehends threat to his life, as the trial in his father Sunil Kumbar Loharia’s murder has started and witnesses are being examined.

Irked with the police commissioner’s conduct, the judges warned that they will not hesitate to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the veracity of the allegations made by the petitioner and take appropriate action against the IPS officer. “How can he (the police commissioner) speak like this,” the bench sought to know from assistant public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh. “He is there to serve the public,” they said, ordering Deshmukh to ensure that he tenders unconditional apology, failing which the court will have no option but to order inquiry and ascertain the truthfulness of the allegations.

Loharia’s petition states that his father had apprehended threat to his life and had approached the high court seeking police protection. According to the petition, Sunil Kumar Loharia filed a petition on February 13, 2013 and the petition was to come up for hearing a week later, but the developer was brutally killed on February 16, 2013.