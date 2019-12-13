HC tells depts to help ICDS staff curb malnutrition

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:43 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed three departments of the state government to provide every assistance sought by Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme officials to enable officials to reach inaccessible and far-off places where tribals reside so that cases of severe malnutrition among mothers and infants be addressed effectively.

The directions were issued after the ICDS informed the bench that while they were intent on eradicating malnutrition-related deaths in the districts of Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Amravati, and Nandurbar, their efforts were hindered as they did not have appropriate vehicles to reach the areas.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla, while hearing public interest litigation filed by Dr Rajendra Burma and civil applications filed by others, was informed that despite the passage of two decades, the Centre and state had not managed to reduce malnutrition-related deaths among mothers and new-borns in tribal areas. Responding to the petitioners’ concerns, the ministry of woman and child development, Government of India, informed the bench that providing funds and implementing schemes was the responsibility of the state.

The state women and child development department through ICDS informed the bench that while they had managed to bring down malnutrition-related deaths in the past five years, in the last year, the number of severely- and moderately-underweight children had gone up. This, ICDS said was because they were unable to reach the remotest areas where tribals lived and these cases were prevalent. The bench held that eradication of malnutrition-related deaths and underweight issues could not be achieved without the active participation of the three departments . The bench directed the departments to attend all meetings called by the ICDS commissioners and provide assistance. The bench also directed the forest department to provide vehicles for the ICDS staff. The court warned the three departments of severe action if they failed to help ICDS .