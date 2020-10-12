e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rain alert for Mumbai for Wednesday, Thursday; thundershowers expected across Maharashtra: IMD

Heavy rain alert for Mumbai for Wednesday, Thursday; thundershowers expected across Maharashtra: IMD

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The weather bureau on Sunday issued a yellow alert — thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with heavy rain across isolated areas — for Wednesday and Thursday for the city and suburbs while thundershowers have been predicted across several areas in Maharashtra through the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal had turned into a depression and may further strengthen into a deep depression leading to heavy rains and thunderstorms across Maharashtra over the next five days.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for all days up to Thursday for Thane, Palghar and Raigad. “The low-pressure belt developed in the Bay of Bengal has now turned into a depression and will further intensify as a deep depression in the next 24 hours. It will be in the west-north-west direction and as a result of this, various parts in state such as central Maharashtra, Vidharbha, Marathwada and Konkan will receive heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next four to five days,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, IMD Mumbai.

The city and suburbs could expect light rain or thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday which may intensify thereafter, IMD said.

Meanwhile, hazy conditions continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday but the pollutant-measuring indicator witnessed a marginal drop as compared to Saturday. The air quality Index (AQI) dipped to 90 (satisfactory), as opposed to 121 (moderate) on Saturday — the worst since March this year. An AQI of 83 (satisfactory) has been predicted for Monday.

top news
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In