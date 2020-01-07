Houses gutted in SoBo fire, but loss of docus for NRC hurts families more

mumbai

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one structure, China Building, in Kamathipura in south Mumbai around 9.30am on Monday, gutting 27 commercial and residential units, and leaving eight, including a minor, injured. However, the biggest worry for the 10 Muslim families that lost most of their belongings, including Aadhaar card and voter ID, was – How will we now prove our citizenship if and when the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented?

Kamathipura is a Muslim-dominated area. Thirteen tenants had rented the ground floor of China Building, while 12 stayed on the first floor. Along with staying in the building, the tenants also used some of the houses to manufacture or store bags, clothes, chappals, and other items.

Yasin Sheikh, 42, a self-employed person, had put together all his documents last week. “I was born in Mumbai and have lived here all my life. Unfortunately, now I do not have any proof of it. If I fail to show valid documents, the government might send me to a detention camp,” said Sheikh.

Muhammad Pathan, who ran an electronics repair shop in the building, too, had similar concerns. “We were preparing for implementation of NRC. In the absence of documents, proving our nationality will become difficult,” he said.

Pathan said they had started looking for documents after receiving messages on the list of documents needed to complete the NRC procedure on various social media groups. He said the messages stated that even a single illegal migrant will be not allowed to stay in the country. Muhammad is now worried that the Indian government will treat him as an illegal migrant.

The fire broke out in the 50-year-old structure around 9am. With thick smoke covering the main entrance, most rushed to the terrace and door at the back.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said the blaze was confined to the wiring and other electrical installation, and spread to the leather and clothes godowns. “During the rescue operation, some portion of the building collapsed, after which we pulled down the remaining structure. Ten fire engines, 11 jumbo tankers and one breathing apparatus were deployed in the rescue operation,” he said.

The injured – five women, a child and two men – were admitted to Nair hospital. All of them – Chandani Shaikh, 25; Nisha Devi, 32; Chanda Devi, 60; Mohanram, 70; Adil Qureshi, 25; Ranjana Devi, 24, and Sanjana Devi, 30 – were discharged after treatment.

When asked about the cause of the fire, Prashant Gaikwad, ward officer of D-ward that covers Kamathipura, said, “We are checking the fire safety audit history of this building. It will take time to come to a conclusion.”