Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B receives ₹26.26-cr alumni funding to help tide deficit

IIT-B receives ₹26.26-cr alumni funding to help tide deficit

mumbai Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:38 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Fund-strapped Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) received ₹26.26 crore in contributions pledged to the institute by its alumni associations. Though alumni donations saw a 28% decline this year compared to 2018 (₹36.6 crore), the funds are still expected to help bail the institute out of its financial crisis.

Of the total, ₹12.14 crore was donated by the class of 1994 which marked its silver jubilee this year at the Alumni Day celebrations on Sunday. The golden jubilee batch – class of 1969 – pledged the institute ₹13.07-crore funding.

The funds will be utilised for several projects, including scholarship programs; upgradation of study facilities across hostels, and supporting ongoing institute efforts for student counselling amongst other things, said a spokesperson of the institute.

IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri said the alumni donations will help the institute grow in its global ranking. “IIT-B alumni have made significant contributions to the growth of the institute... We need continued support from our alumni to realise this dream,” he said.

Last month, HT had reported that IIT-B was facing a fund crunch and Chaudhuri had asked faculty members to tap alumni networks and explore options to gather donations. Professors were asked to look for sponsors for projects and philanthropists for infrastructure development.

The institute has not released details of its funding deficit, but sources claim IIT-B faces a ₹100-crore gap annually.

