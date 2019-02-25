IIT-B scholar in Thane arrested for filming people taking bath

A 34-year-old PhD student from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) was arrested by the Kapurbawdi police on Saturday for filming men and women bathing in his society.

According to the police, more than 12 video clips were found from the accused, Avinash Kumar Yadav, who lives in a housing society in Kapurbawdi, Thane. He was caught while filming a woman in the society on Friday, but he fled. He was then arrested on Saturday under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said A Deskhmukh, senior inspector, Kapurbawdi police station. However, he got bail on Monday.

“Yadav has filmed several people from the society. We have asked a woman officer to check his phone,” said another officer.

On Friday, when a woman, residing in the same society, had gone to take a bath, she saw a phone kept on the bathroom window. She alerted her husband and took the phone away. She then found Yadav standing near the window and tried to catch him, but he fled.

Deshmukh said the couple approached them after Yadav fled. “A woman police officer checked the phone and found that it belongs to Yadav. We then arrested him and he was produced in court. We are investigating the case further. We will try to find if there are other residents of the society who have been filmed and are willing to come forward,” said Deshmukh.

The police will add more sections once the phone is thoroughly probed and file a charge sheet within 30 days. They said Yadav got married in June 2018. “We are scared that he may have circulated the clips on social media. Every morning, he would be seen roaming the floors. We doubted him, but never thought he was filming people,” said a resident of the society.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 23:56 IST