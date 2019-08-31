Illegal parking on five roads: BMC collects Rs65K in fines

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:23 IST

On the first day since parts of five major arterial roads were declared as no-parking zones, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against 28 offending vehicle owners on these roads and collected penalty amounting to ₹65,000.

As a pilot project, the BMC on Wednesday declared that parts of SV Road, Gokhale Road, Maharshi Karve Road, LBS Road and New Link Road would be no-parking zones from Friday.

While ward officials imposed fines on 24 vehicles at Maharshi Karve Road, two vehicles were towed away on LBS Road. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward (Dadar, Mahim), said, “The no-parking stretch of Gokhale Road is a residential area. Since it was the first day, we focused on spreading more awareness.” Two vehicles were towed away on the no-parking stretch of SV Road. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of K West ward, said strict action will be initiated against vehicles parked illegally in the area.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:23 IST