In Kandivli: Society reduces stress, waives maintenance

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:27 IST

A cooperative housing society (CHS) in Kandivli (West) has decided not to charge maintenance or repair fees during the lockdown period and two subsequent months.

The managing committee of Shanti Apartments No1 CHS waived off the charges considering the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown on its residents. Currently, exemptions are in place from April 1 to June 30 for residents of the 239 flats across seven buildings and one tower.

“Citizens are already under tremendous stress. We did not want to extend this by asking them to incur additional expenses. Maintenance charges vary from building to building. We may consider extending these exemptions for another three months but the guidelines will be assessed once the situation is under control again,” said Ketan Jangla, chairman of the society.

“While a majority of the flats had already been renovated, 50 flats were undergoing repair work. We were charging ₹6,000 per flat, so the repair work tally of ₹3 lakh has been entirely waived off,” Jangla said.

Meanwhile, all common areas, gardens, and stairways are being sanitised once a week while lifts are sanitised daily. “Vendors selling daily essentials have been asked to bring their carts outside the society,” said Rajesh Shah, society secretary.

Shah said four security guards have been provided temporary living facilities in one of the wings where cooking amenities are available. “Entry of domestic help has been restricted but they are being paid a full salary,” said Shah. Senior citizens living in the society have been asked not to leave their homes and volunteers are helping with their essentials, including medicines.