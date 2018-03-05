In theatres soon: Mumbai police to screen films on cybercrime

Do not share your debit or credit card numbers, personal identification number (PIN), bank details to restaurant waiters, strangers on social media platforms or with anyone on the phone – these are some of the important messages which the Mumbai police will soon be spreading through short films which will be screened in cinema halls in the city.

In view of the rising cybercrimes, the police department is soon coming up with an awareness campaign in order to create mass awareness about cybercrimes and financial crimes.

The Mumbai police have tied up with Union Bank of India and others for the campaign. Commissioner of police, Datta Padsalgikar said apart from solving the cases and catching the culprits, creating awareness among people is an important preventive measure to control cybercrimes and financial crimes. “To put a check on the growing cybercrimes, the police department is taking multiple measures and launching an awareness campaign through visual media is also part of the same exercise,” Padsalgikar said. The Mumbai Police have prepared these clips with actors and these will later be uploaded on social media platforms also.

Joint commissioner of police (EOW) Ashutosh Dumbre, who is heading the awareness campaign, said, “We will soon be launching the campaign. Four short films will be broadcasted in cinema halls in Mumbai. The videos will cover major cybercrimes which directly affect common people and teach them what precautions they should take,” Dumbre said.

Cases of vishing calls, debit or credit card frauds, crimes on Facebook and matrimonial sites and frauds committed by Nigerian rackets have increased many folds in the recent years.

The police are taking multiple measures including the formation of cyber units in all 94 police stations in the city, setting up four new dedicated cyber police stations in a state-of-the-art building in Bandra and regular capacity-training programs. Spreading awareness using multiple mediums is an important and effective measure which will be added in the police’s overall plan against rising cybercrimes, said a senior Mumbai police officer.