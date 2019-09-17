IndiGo’s Istanbul flight leaves behind check-in bags due to heavy headwind

mumbai

Passengers, who arrived in Istanbul from Delhi on an IndiGo flight on Saturday, said their plane landed in the Turkish city without their luggage even as the airline insisted that they had offloaded just a limited number of checked-in bags because of payload restrictions due to heavy headwind.

A Pune-based chemical technologist, Chinmay Dabke, who was on the flight, tweeted on Monday: “Just flew in on @IndiGo6E flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul last evening. We received this piece of paper when we were waiting for our luggage at the belt. The airline did not load the luggage of the ENTIRE FLIGHT. Not a single passenger got their luggage (1/n) #shameonindigo.”

The note Dabke tweeted informed them that their baggage could not be uploaded due to operational reasons.

Dabke told HT after changing their baggage belt number, they waited for the luggage for around 20 minutes. “It was then that we were given a printed note informing the same. Though we were assured that our baggage will arrive by the first flight, the airline has not communicated anything to us,’’ he said.

“My father is a diabetic patient and has the necessary medication in his luggage. He had carried some medicines in the hand baggage to suffice for a couple of days but I fear that the airline will not get back to us soon. We can only hope to get back our luggage by then.”

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “We upgraded our aircraft and adjusted the payload as long as the prevailing wind conditions remain. So, all the left behind baggage will be carried today. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

