Iqbal Kaskar sent to police custody till March 6

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar was on Monday remanded in police custody again till March 6 for allegedly extorting Rs3 crore from a builder in north Mumbai.

He is already in police custody in connection with other cases. The Thane anti-extortion cell has registered three FIRs against him and others.

The police have charged him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges.

Kaskar and his two aides — Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed — were arrested on September 18 for extorting Rs30 lakh and four flats from a Thane builder. Matka (lottery) king Pankaj Gangar was also arrested in the case registered with the Kasarvadavali police station.

The second case was registered on September 20 after a jewellery shop owner alleged that Kaskar and his aides extorted more than 50 tolas of gold from him. The case was registered with the Thane Nagar police station.

The third case in which the Thane court on Monday sent Kaskar to police custody pertains to a Gorai builder. Kaskar and his henchmen alleged to have extorted Rs3 crore from the builder.