J Dey murder case: Chhota Rajan questions veracity of his voice samples as evidence

Underworld don Chhota Rajan has questioned the legitimacy of his voice sample collected by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) as evidence in the murder case of journalist J Dey. Rajan’s lawyers, Anshuman Sinha and Hasnain Kazi, on Monday began their final arguments in the murder case by questioning the primary evidence connecting Rajan to the crime.

As per the prosecution’s case, Rajan had ordered the murder of Dey owing to animosity between the two.

Dey had published several articles against Rajan, which had enraged the gangster, claimed the prosecution. Further, Rajan later learnt that Dey had been in the process of publishing a book, wherein he referred to Rajan as ‘chindi’ (small time gang leader).

It relied heavily on the interviews allegedly given by Rajan to several media organisations confessing his involvement in the murder. The interviews had been recorded by the agency and his voice matched with the audio files.

However, the defence on Monday questioned the crucial evidence and claimed that the method by which the voice sample was collected was not appropriate. Hence, the report stating that his voice sample matches with the tapes is not admissible as evidence, Sinha claimed.

Sinha contended that the investigating officer had made Rajan read five to six pages while recording his voice to match it with the recordings. However, the forensic expert who analysed Rajan’s voice had claimed that he had been given only one file recording of Rajan reading a single page.

Sinha pointed out that the prosecution had not exhibited the page which the forensic expert was made to analyse. Moreover, the other five pages which Rajan was allegedly made to read were not even presented before the court. The final arguments will continue on Tuesday.