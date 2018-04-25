JEE Main exam key released, students free to challenge answers

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper, held this month.

Students can go through the key and also challenge the answers given in it, by sending a request directly to CBSE. They would have to do so by April 27.

A student who had appeared for JEE-Main exam on April 8 has spotted one error in answer key but is not yet sure if she would be challenging the contention.

“Question number 87 of Set B, from the Chemistry, only has option 2 listed as the answer. However, both 2 and 4 are correct options and it could be either of them,” she said.

Another student also spotted a discrepancy in the same question and plans to challenge the same. Students will have to pay Rs1,000 for each question they want to challenge.

JEE-Main exam (pen and paper format) was conducted on April 8, while computer-based exam was conducted on April 15 and 16.

Many candidates found the paper more difficult compared to last year. Experts too pointed that certain sections of the paper was difficult and lengthy, anticipating a drop in average marks this year.

Based on the answer key, the examinees have also managed to calculate their final score for the exams. The final results for JEE-Main are expected by the end of this month.