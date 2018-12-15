Kalyan civic body flattens speed breakers, treats dump yard ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalyan on Tuesday, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) undertook several preparations, including removing several speed breakers and spraying liquid formulas on the Adharawadi dumping ground to eliminate any foul smell.

The civic body also appointed 16 security personnel at the dumping ground.

PM Modi will attend the bhoomipoojan of the Metro-5 and other projects by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at the Phadke Ground in Kalyan West. The ground is located opposite to the dump yard.

Security personnel have been appointed to man the ground in three shifts. Additionally, KDMC razed 127 illegal sheds, structures and handcarts along the Gandhare Road to Lal Chowki.

However, this has irked citizens who have been complaining about the dump yard for over a decade.

“The dump yard catches fire every week and has long been a neglected part of the city. Suddenly, a team of officials visited the dump to make sure it doesn’t catch fire or release smell. This is just a display for when the PM arrives in the city,” said Mahesh Patil, 40, a resident of Adharwadi, Kalyan (West).

“The removal of speed breakers and illegal encroachments is our regular work. People are interpreting it the wrong way,” said a senior KDMC official.

Dhanaji Toraskar, deputy commissioner of solid waste management department, KDMC, said, “The appointment of security guards is not because of the PM’s visit. We have been planning to do it since long. The guards will be there till May.”

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 23:31 IST