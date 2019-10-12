Kalyan village residents do not want to lose land to Metro 5 car shed plan

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:26 IST

The Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5 might hit a roadblock because more than 100 families have opposed the construction of a car shed at Govegaon near Kon village in Kalyan.

The villagers have claimed that they could acquire the land after 30 years of struggle with the state and legal department and the land is the only source of livelihood.

They said they do not want to lose their land to make way for a car shed.

The Govegaon locals have demanded that Metro authorities acquire the government land, which is also in the same areas.

Kon-Gove Sangharh Samiti held a press conference in Thane on Friday to voice their stand on the car shed project.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will construct Metro 5, which is supposed to benefit more than 2.9 lakh people. The Metro will cut travel time between Thane and Kalyan by 40 minutes.

MMRDA has planned a car shed in Gove village in Bhiwandi taluka.

Pandhira Bhoir, secretary of the committee, said, “Around 36 hectares of our land in Gove village is affected in Metro car shed project. Around 100 families will be affected.”

He said the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land was acquired by them in 1979.

“They wanted to develop an industrial area on the land and promised us compensation. However, we did not receive any compensation and had approached the high court and the state government to get our land back,” said Bhoir.

In 2011-12, the villagers got their land, when the state removed the MIDC title from the land.

Neeta Mahajan, the advocate of this committee said, “Since then the villagers have set up their houses and livelihood on this land. There are shops, small scale workshops and few houses on this land. Last year, the MMRDA sent notices that they will acquire the land for metro car shed. The villagers are not ready to give their land as they have no source of income.”

Bhoir added that losing the land, they will lose their source of income and resident, which they aren’t ready to.

He added, “We are not against the Metro project. However, the government should look for land elsewhere and spare our land. Two generations of our village of around 4,000 people fought for the land. The compensation offered by MMRDA is less. Based on ready reckoner rate, the compensation should at least match up the market value.”

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “We have heard that the villagers are not happy with the compensation. The land acquisition will be done as per the provisions of the land acquisition process and the compensation will be given accordingly. We will examine the situation and hear the concerns of the villagers.”

The Metro stations will have connectivity to autorickshaws and bus stands.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:26 IST