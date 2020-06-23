e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST

Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST

mumbai Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday made it clear that kin of its employees who died of Covid-19 would get compensation only if the deceased was working within 15 days of getting infected.

A compensation of ₹50 lakh along with a job in the organisation to their immediate relative is being provided by the organisation. The management has so far provided jobs to nine kin of BEST employees who died due to coronavirus.

Officials in BEST have stated the 15 days period is being done as families of employees who have not reported to work are wanting to claim compensation.

“There have been instances of families of employees approaching the management who have lost their lives but have not reported on duty since the lifting of lockdown. There have also been instances of no proof that the employees succumbed while being on duty. This is why the head of departments have been asked to check on the employee’s attendance of the last 15 days.” said a senior BEST official who did not want to be named.

“Nine family members of employees who have died due to coronavirus have been recruited in the organisation,” said Manoj Varade, spokesperson, BEST.

BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BKKS), an umbrella body of BEST unions, has been organising silent protest outside BEST bus depots in the city against the management, as few employees have faced disciplinary action and charge sheets issued by administration for not reporting to work.

The union have demanded creation of a temporary Covid hospital for the BEST employees.

