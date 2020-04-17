e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Kurla resident arrested for spitting on northeast woman in Kalina

Kurla resident arrested for spitting on northeast woman in Kalina

mumbai Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for spitting on a woman from Manipur, in Kalina area on April 6. The accused, Mohammed Amir Mohammed Elias, is a Kurla resident. The incident came to light when an activist from Delhi posted about it on social media.

According to the victim Shonyo Kabai’s complaint, on April 6 she was on her way to buy groceries with her sister when Elias approached them on a bike, took off her mask and spat on her near Kalina signal. “I don’t know if this incident has to do with coronavirus, but our community faces discrimination. There is always name-calling and people mock us,” she said.

While the accused told police that he did not spit on the woman deliberately, Kabai said, “It was not by accident, he purposefully spat on me. I was standing on the side of the road and if he wanted to spit normally why did he come close to me.”

After Linda Newmai, a social activist from Delhi tweeted about the incident, the office of Mumbai Police commissioner directed the local police station to register a first information report (FIR) against Elias. A case was then registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Kailas Avhad, senior inspector of Vakola police station, said, “We had formed different teams and one of them was checking for CCTV footages in the area. On Thursday night we identified the accused and called him for an inquiry. We have now arrested him.”

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

mumbai news