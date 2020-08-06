e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lake water levels increase to 37.36% from 34.95%

Lake water levels increase to 37.36% from 34.95%

mumbai Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:24 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have shown slight increase in water stock as water level reached 37.36% on Wednesday morning, up from 34.95% useful water content on Tuesday morning. The water level in the lakes was 89.96% this time last year. The current water stock is sufficient to supply water to Mumbai for a little over 100 days.

Owing to the heavy rainfall since the past two days, Vihar lake situated inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) overflowed at 10pm on Wednesday, according to the civic body.

Vihar lake, with a capacity of 27,698 million litre, is the second lake to overflow in the city. Earlier, Tulsi lake, also situated in SGNP, had overflowed on July 28. However, Vihar and Tulsi lakes do not have significant contribution towards drinking water supply to Mumbai.

Starting Wednesday, Mumbai has imposed 20% water cut in the city owing to meagre rainfall in catchment areas.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, rainfall added 33,411 million litre (ML) water to the seven lakes, taking the total the water content to 539,307ML on Wednesday. However, this is much less compared to the stock this time last year when there was 1,301,984 ML water in the seven lakes. In 2018, the water level was 1,2,18,692 ML.

About two weeks ago, on July 21, the water stock in the lakes was at 28%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,850 million litre water per day (MLD) to Mumbai as opposed to a demand of 4,200MLD. After the 20% water cut, BMC will supply 3,080MLD water to Mumbai, according to information from BMC.

In the past 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 97mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 141mm rainfall, Tansa received 83mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 99mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 88mm rainfall, Vihar received 105mm rainfall, and Tulsi 154mm rainfall.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems — the Vaitarna system which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city and the Bhatsa system which supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

top news
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC says again Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC says again Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits amid buzz that he could be next CAG
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits amid buzz that he could be next CAG
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In